Jada Pinkett Smith confesses her marital relation with Will Smith ‘deeper than romance’

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently confessed how her marital relation gets deeper than romance after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.



In a new interview with Red magazine, the actress, who secretly separated nearly seven years ago, said, “I am not thinking in a million years he's getting up on stage and it has anything to do with me!” while referring to Will at the time.

“That's when your relationship gets deeper than romance,” stated the 52-year-old in her new memoir, Worthy.

Jada shared she was “just really concerned about Will”.

“And I realised in that moment that, as challenging as our relationship can be, I'm always going to be by his side, no matter what,” continued the Red Table Talk Town host.

Following the slap-gate incident at the Oscars last year, Jada explained that they've always had each other's backs, saying, “Us pulling at each other to love each other so that we could feel a certain way about ourselves, to then separate and find our emotional independence, to then meet each other in the middle.”

“Learning how to show up for ourselves is showing up for the other person. It's been a deep learning process in how to love,” she remarked.

Jada mentioned, “I try to stay away from conventional terms like marriage because people have a very specific idea of it and I'm not in the business of trying to change that.”

“I like spending time with me and I like spending time with my family and that's it,” she pointed out, adding, “I find it annoying to be called as Will’s wife.”