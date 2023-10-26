Beyoncé shares rare perfume ‘Cé Noir’ unboxing with fans

Beyoncé has put out a new perfume, “Cé Noir”, in the market and shared the first unboxing with her fans on Instagram with a clip, Wednesday.



“I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing and it’s finally here after years of work,” the Crazy In Love singer shared in the black-and-white filtered video.

“I wanted something to be monolithic and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy.”

She added while removing the bottle from its outer enclosure, “So right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”

The Grammy winner then proceeded to apply the “first spray” of the fragrance on her neck.

“I actually spray this during the show a few times. Gotta keep it fresh,” she revealed, recalling back to her hit Renaissance tour.

Concluding, Beyoncé ended her video with her signature chuckle, saying, “And that is Cé Noir. Say no more.”

The 50 mL bottle is available for pre-order online for $160, and shipping will start next month for anxious fans in the US and Canada.

The website lists notes of clementine, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, namibian myrrh, golden honey, and golden amber as components of the fragrance.

While supplies last, fans who buy will also receive a unique gift.

Over the years, Queen Bey has launched numerous fragrance lines, such as Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014).



