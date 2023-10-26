Kylie Jenner reveals which Timothée Chalamet movie she loves

Kylie Jenner can’t help but smile over Timothée Chalamet’s name in interview, revealing which movie of his recent beau she “loves”.



The Kardashians star did nothing but smiled when asked about the actor’s 2021 movie Dune in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

With a smirk, Kylie gushed about Chalamet work and said, “I do love that movie.”

She didn’t say anything more about her relationship with the Wonka star.

Rather, she exclaimed about her fondness for other science fiction movies and television series, noting that she has seen HBO's House of the Dragon five times.

When a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight in April that the 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 27-year-old Wonka actor were hanging out and "seeing where it goes," the pair exhibited major dating vibes.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” the insider said at the time. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

In August, as their romance heightened, Jenner was seen leaving Chalamet's Beverly Hills mansion.

The couple made their public debut in September at one of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stops in Los Angeles, following months of keeping their romance a secret.

The actor from Little Women and the founder of Kylie Cosmetics were spotted cuddling up on the PDA during the performance.

Later that week, the couple continued to show off their connection when they were at a dinner for New York Fashion Week.

Then, during a US Open tennis match in New York City on September 10, they were once more seen packing PDA.