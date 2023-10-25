King Charles sidelines Kate Middleton to give special task to Princess Eugenie?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie is reportedly playing a major role to bring King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry back to the royal fold.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, who have seemingly cut all ties with almost all members of the royal family, are still so close and the best of friends to Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice.

There are speculations and rumours that the 74-year-old monarch, who wants his youngest son to return to the family, reportedly relies more on his nieces than Prince William's wife Kate Middleton.

The King could use this close bond between the cousins to bring the disgruntled royal back into the fold and to end the drama within the royal family.

However, there are also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "doing nothing" to bridge the gap between them and the royal family.

"Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap," according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.



Bond told OK! that neither Harry nor Meghan seem to have "much self-awareness" as "it seems they believe we should do what they say not what they do, criticising the couple's choice to fly to New York on a private jet as well as a holiday to an ultra-luxurious Caribbean island.

The expert believes that "only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so."



On the other hand, there are rumours that King Charles is distancing himself from Kate Middleton and giving more respect and attention to other royals due to the Princess of Wales ever growing popularity among the people and feud with Harry and Meghan Markle.