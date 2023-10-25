Strictly Come Dancing Giovanni Pernice looks DOWNCAST amid Amanda Abbington exit

Giovanni Pernice made first public appearance for the first time since his celebrity partner quit this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian dancer, 33, appeared downcast as he was snapped in a black jacket amid reports his partner Amanda Abbington quit the BBC competition after reportedly becoming "fragile and frazzled" due to his "tough" training sessions.

It's been claimed Strictly insiders "aren't surprised" the Sherlock actress withdrew from the competition.

Fleur East announced Amanda's Strictly exit on It Takes Two on Monday night, with a spokesperson for the BBC series going on to add: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

Giovanni was quick to "send so much love" to Amanda on Instagram following the announcement, but it’s since been alleged the Italian dancer and the actress didn’t get on too well behind the scenes.

Amanda failed to mention Giovanni when she shared a statement with her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, instead thanking production staff and "everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring".

"We will miss you," Gorka Marquez penned in the comments underneath the post, with Jowita Przystal echoing her fellow professional as she told Amanda: "Take care darling we will miss you ! Sending lots of love." Giovanni is yet to like or comment on his celebrity partner's Instagram post.

The Italian dancer, who lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2021, broke his silence regarding Amanda’s exit on Instagram on Monday night.

Sharing a snap of himself and Amanda taken backstage during Movie Week, Giovanni wrote: "Amanda ..I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love." Amanda is yet to like or comment on Giovanni’s tribute.