Jennifer Lawrence explains how ‘violently’ she coped after Hot Ones appearance

Jennifer Lawrence has explained how she dealt with spicy challenge after Hot Ones appearance on Andy Cohen Show.



In the YouTube series hosted by Sean Evans on June 22, the Hunger Games star was seen eating spicier chicken wings.

The clip of Lawrence eating down wings went viral on social media as the actress was seen crying her way through the challenge.

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence told Cohen that she “violently” threw up after the interview, which took place on the same day as a press junket for her new movie, No Hard Feelings.



“I passionately threw up after. Violently,” revealed Lawrence.

The Joy actress explained, “I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite. We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs [during the No Hard Feelings press junket].”

“My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she… She… [vomited],” added Lawrence.

The actress pointed out that tears began running her face after eating the spicy hot sauce.

She recalled taking sips from other glasses in front of her while saying, “I don’t know what to do, nothing helps! Is my face OK?”