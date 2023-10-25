Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah dispel split rumours with dinner date

Al Pacino was seen leaving for a date night in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.



On Tuesday, the producer, 29, and the Godfather actor, 83, went to Pace Italian restaurant for supper.

After she requested exclusive custody of their child in September, the couple—who welcomed son Roman together in June—refused rumours that they were no longer together.

Noor accessorised a cropped leather jacket with a black shirt and drawstring trousers.

The Oscar winner, who was accompanying Noor, was wearing a coat with sunglasses, dark-colored jeans and a jacket.

Their encounter transpired more than a week subsequent to her lighthearted PDA with companion Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg at E. Baldi at a luncheon.

Though there have been ongoing rumours of a separation between them when she requested exclusive custody of Roman, the couple is frequently spotted going on date nights together.

A few days before, Noor was spotted at E. Baldi having lunch with Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg without Al.

Only hours after having an outing with her child's father, Noor and the 53-year-old American billionaire and socialite certainly raised eyebrows as they packed on playful PDA outside of the celebrity-favorite restaurant.