Victoria, David Beckham seen in ‘Happy Moments’ with Brooklyn, wife Nicola

Victoria and David Beckham were captured in cheerful moments with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola on Tuesday.



Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola, 28, seemed to be getting along well with Victoria, 49, and David, 48, engaging in pleasant conversations and sharing smiles, while their daughter Harper, 12, observed from the back seat of the car.

The family has been residing together at the Beckhams' penthouse in Miami, following a late-night dinner they all enjoyed in the city.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Victoria looked stunning in a casual grey T-shirt paired with high-waisted light pink trousers, her signature sunglasses completing the look.



David was dressed in an all-black outfit, smiling as he looked out of the car window and warmly embraced his son, whom he affectionately calls Buster.

Brooklyn sported a sporty look reminiscent of his father, with a backward baseball cap, white T-shirt, and shorts, engaging in lively conversation with his family.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Nicola looked fantastic in her black, figure-hugging attire, carrying a green reusable cup. The smiles on their faces made it clear that any previous reported tensions were far behind them.