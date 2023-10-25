Strictly judge Anton Du Beke shares his two cents on Amanda Abbington shock exit

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke has shared his opinion on Amanda Abbington's shock exist as he believes that she could have made it 'all the way to the final'.

The professional dancer-turned-judge, 57, spoke out about the decision on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Wednesday.

On Monday it was confirmed that Sherlock star Amanda, 49, was leaving the show after she and pro partner Giovanni Pernice did not take part in Saturday's episode.

Reflecting on the shake-up to the show, Anton branded the actress's exit as 'terribly sad' and gushed about her potential as a dancer.

He said: 'It's terribly sad because she was terrific. She could have made it all the way to the final.

'I thought she was very very strong.'

And on watching a video of her dancing with pro partner Giovanni Pernice, Anton could barely hold back his admiration for her skill, exclaiming: 'Look at her! Look at her!'

On Monday's It Takes Two, the show confirmed Amanda's exit and released a statement that read: 'Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.'