Prince William, Kate Middleton to pull up more 'surprises'

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be expected to increase their ‘surprise’ element when stepping out in public for their engagements.

As per royal reporter Lauren Welch, while writing for Express, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may decide to increasingly involve their son Prince George without announcing it to the public in a bid to draw greater attention.

Noting that Prince William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are seen as the ‘future of the monarch’, their increased interaction with the public would likely bring about great change in drawing out a younger crowd.

"The young trio definitely draw in a younger crowd, but George - as the eldest - is the most appropriate one to join forces with his parents," Welch wrote.

"The idea of 'surprise' appearances from the younger royals also draws in the crowd - with William and Kate experts at doing this.

"The appearances that are deemed unexpected, like George stepping out in France, will no doubt boost ratings and give fans an insight into what's to come."