Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, daughter Penelope celebrate new arrival

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope, who's getting ready to become a big sister once again, is all delighted as she has welcomed a new guest at her home.

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and dad of her children, shared a delightful news on Instagram at the start of the week to share a photo of their new four legged friend with a caption: "I got P a pup and I think I love her."

Disick's daughter, who's ready to welcome a new baby as her mom Kourtney and stepdad Travis Barker are expecting a son any day now, is taking care of another new arrival in the form of a puppy.

Penelope loves animals and is also has a cute dog Honey, who's a Pomeranian and her twin Sushi belongs to Penelope's cousin, North West.

The twin pets first appeared on screen in Kim and Kourtney's family drama, Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2017.

Kourtney, who is also mom to sons Mason and Reign, is expecting another baby with her musician husband Travis barker.



Penelope's new puppy's name has not been revealed, but Scott will no doubt share more updates of the cute addition to their family. While Kourtney is part of an incredibly famous family, she is cautious not to share too much about her three young children on social media.