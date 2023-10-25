Travis Kelce confides in Taylor Swift for better wins?

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has played better when Taylor Swift is there, as fantasy football fans and Swifties are well aware.



Travis Kelce, the centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, has now admitted as much to his brother. This was discussed in the most recent edition of his podcast, New Heights.

"How can I not be aware of this?" Travis said.

Jason clarified that Travis's experience has been very different this season while Swift has been around.

"We all saw Taylor was in attendance and it is turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up," Jason began.

"When T Swift is at the game you average 99 yards; when your remaining friends and family are there you average 46.5 yards," he continued. "Not only is social media noticing it but it appears Big Red is too."

'Big Red' in this instance seems to be a reference to Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, who has taken pleasure in chatting up the media about Travis' relationship with Swift.

"He was asked about your big game and he said Kelce is getting better with time, Taylor can stay around all she wants," Jason correctly quoted Reid's remarks after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31–17 on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs' season could be remembered in the future for two different eras: pre-Taylor and post-Taylor.

This includes a performance on Sunday against the Chargers that saw Swift haul in 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown while returning to the Arrowhead Stadium suite.

Throughout the four games that Swift has seen, Travis has averaged 108 receiving yards. In the two games that she was absent, he averaged 46.5.

Perhaps Travis is just growing better with age, defying common sense?