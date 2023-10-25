Meghan Markle shunned for skipping King Charle's Coronation yet again

Meghan Markle was beaten during King Charles' coronation, a new statement was made public following claims made by Lady Anne Glenconner, Queen Elizabeth's closest friend.



At the May 2023 royal event, Lady Glenconner claimed to have spoken with US Senator John Kerry and that he had nothing positive to say about the Duchess of Sussex.

She claimed John told her that due to Prince Harry's marriage, Americans should "feel sorry" for him.

"I feel very sad for Harry because, at the King's Coronation, I happened to sit next to somebody called John Kerry, who ran for president. He wanted to be president," Lady Glenconner said during The Barnes BookFest.

She continued: "He came over with Mrs. Biden, because he is into green things, and we were sitting with the King's friends, and I said to him, 'What do you think in America about Harry and Meghan?' and he just said, 'We all feel very, very sorry for Harry'."

Lady Glenconner continued, "So I think I can just leave it at that." In a subsequent statement, a State Department spokesman asserted that she was "wrong" to make those remarks.

"Any implication that Secretary Kerry was commenting on the marriage would be wrong. Secretary Kerry does not remember being asked that question, but as a father in the public eye himself, he has nothing but empathy for people working through a family matter who all deserve privacy and compassion," the spokesperson told Newsweek.