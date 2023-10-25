King Charles visibly moved after making heart-breaking discovery

File Footage

King Charles was visibly left upset after he saw a photo that represented a poignant moment in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s life.



During a Buckingham Palace reception the monarch was shown a photo of Treetops, which was the very getaway place in Kenya where Queen Elizabeth was staying after she found out that her father King George VI passed away and that she had become Queen.

After the King revealed that the location "no longer exists," his wife Queen Camilla expressed shock as she replied: "Is it no longer with us? Oh dear, it’s collapsed."

"It's a great shame," said the King.

"Yes, it is," the Queen replied. "It's really sad. One of the iconic places. It's sad it's gone."

"It must have been quite exciting getting up there," Charles laughed as he pointed at the towering structure.