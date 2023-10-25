Drew Barrymore sings praises for Millie Bobby Brown to embrace 'breakouts'

Millie Bobby Brown received acclaim for "normalising breakouts" after posting some photos on social media without any makeup.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, posted two selfies on Instagram on Tuesday and requested "send help" from her own beauty line.

In one photo, the actress from Eleven is fully made up as she stands in front of a mirror; in the other, the youngster is shown sitting in a car with her zits and blemishes exposed.

After seeing Millie's open update on Tuesday, a fan of the 63.5 million Instagram followers raced to the comment area, writing, "thank you for normalising breakouts." Millie's fans adored their idol. Even Drew Barrymore praised Millie, saying to her co-star, "I love keeping it real. You are the greatest."

Speaking at an event last year, Millie disclosed that she had little experience in the cosmetics sector when she started Florence By Mills. The star said to Allure: "That's why I created this. I'm going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don't know about because we're young."