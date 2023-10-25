Shubhman Gill short of just six points to dethrone Babar Azam in ODI Rankings

Indian batter Shubhman Gill (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left). — AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's place on the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings seems to be in danger after he dropped down on the scale, with an Indian batter short of just six rating points to dethrone him.



The prolific batter, who has been on the summit of ICC Batting Rankings for a while, now stands at 829 rating points, which is just six points more than India's Shubman Gill.

"Babar drops to a total of 829 rating points despite having amassed 157 runs from five innings so far at the Cricket World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai," the ICC said in an official statement.

"Gill has 95 runs from just three matches for India, with the right-hander improving to 823 rating points on the back of his standout innings of 53 against Bangladesh in Pune.

"The India opener isn't the only player to make inroads on Babar, with in-form South African Quinton de Kock within striking distance in third place on the rankings for ODI batters following a superb start to the World Cup that has seen him score three magnificent centuries," the statement read.

Meanwhile, South Africa teammate Heinrich Klaasen, rising seven places to fourth and a new career-high rating, also makes good ground, while experienced duo Virat Kohli — improving three spots, and David Warner — improving two spots, share fifth place on the rankings after some good performances in India.

In the ODI bowlers rankings, Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood maintains a narrow lead at the top but Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj (up one place to second) is among the challengers looking to overtake him after picking up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj rose two sports to third and a new career-high rating following his seven wickets at the mega event thus far, while Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi (up four places to sixth) and Australia tweaker Adam Zampa (up four places to seventh) are also in the top 10.