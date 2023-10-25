Eugenie helps Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace 'La La Land' lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly severed ties with every single member of the royal family with the exception of Princess Eugenie.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond spoke to GB News and suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to keep Princess Eugenie as the only royal family member in their inner circle made way for the possibility to openly embrace their LA lifestyle.

"They seem to have cut all ties with the Royal Family - except for Princess Eugenie - so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La Land celebs," Bond said.

"Personally I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in the Kardashians.

"I think they are better than that."

This comes after a source told Heat magazine about the Firm's worries of the couple's friendship with Eugenie and Beatrice as they feared that the royal sisters may spill secrets about the family to the Sussexes.

"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes."

"Beatrice and Eugenie are still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally."