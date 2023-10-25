John Legend holds private concert at home for wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is a real dreamer for wife Chrissy Teigen as she posted a heartwarming moment of her husband being serenaded by the artist on her Instagram story on Tuesday.



Legend, 44, entertained his beaming wife with a piano performance of his Grammy Award-winning song Ordinary People in the video.

The sweet date night video was taken by The Cravings author, 37, from a sofa in the couple's piano bar at their Beverly Hills home. Two wine glasses were set on a table in front of Teigen, while Legend could be seen sitting at his Yamaha piano beneath a chandelier.

The couple revealed the music room's layout to Architectural Digest when they inaugurated their house in August.

“This is the room where sometimes I’ll write music, sometimes Luna will take piano lessons,” The Voice coach told the publication. “The chandelier was designed by Alison Berger. It has my lyrics from my first couple of albums etched in those wine glasses up there.”

The pair shares four children together.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy, with their children and loved ones in attendance.

”I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing,” Legend exclusively told People magazine earlier this month. ”We got pretty emotional just seeing them there.”