Alyssa Griffin excuses Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears for ‘enduring hell’

Alyssa Griffin wants to give Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears “a little grace” amidst the release of the latter’s bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.
Though the tell-all memoir, released Tuesday, made some shocking revelations about the former sweethearts, including mutual cheating, what the political strategist and media personality was referring to was the secret abortion that Timberlake allegedly “pressured” Spears to have when they were an item in the early 2000s.
Talking on Monday’s episode of The View: Behind The Table podcast, Griffin, 34, admitted that though the revelation was a “gut punch,” she “feels strongly that both parents [should] have a say in what happens with the child.”
Acknowledging that the topic was “dicey on a number of levels,” Griffin still emphasized ,“I’m going to try to give them both a little grace.”
Griffin also empathized with and felt “heartbroken” for Spears, 41, hoping that “talking about it was helpful” at least.
Lastly, Griffin addressed the pressure the young couple must have faced in the spotlight.
“The pressures of being hyper-sexualized with then having to pretend you’re a virgin. They both, in different ways, went through hell and I’m gonna try to give them both a little grace in it.”
