Britney Spears reveals her father’s unusual demand for men in past life

Britney Spears has recently made shocking revelation about her father’s unusual demand for men in her past life.



In pop star’s new memoir The Woman In Me, which released on Tuesday, Britney shared that all men in her life had “to submit a blood test before they were allowed to go on a date with her”.

“When someone wanted to date me, the security team who answered to my father would run a background check on him, make him sign an NDA and even have him submit to a blood test,” wrote the Circus singer in her new explosive book.

Britney disclosed that Robin Greenhill, an employee of singer’s spokesperson Lou Taylor, “would tell the man my medical and sexual history. To be clear: this was before the first date”.

“The whole thing was humiliating, and I know the insanity of this system kept me from finding basic companionship, having a fun night out, or making new friends — let alone falling in love,” stated the 41-year-old.

Britney’s two relationships were main revelations in her new memoir, one of which was with Justin Timberlake who cheated on her and asked her to abort the baby.

The songstress talked about her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline and accused him of trying to “convince everyone that I was completely out of control” after birthing their two sons.

“I used to trust people. But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again,” mentioned the Toxic singer.

She added, “I think that both Justin and Kevin were very clever. They knew what they were doing, and I played right into it. I made a lot of mistakes. But I will say this: I wasn’t manipulative. I was just stupid.”