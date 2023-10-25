Princess Eugenie aware of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'true' intentions?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown no signs to heal rift with the Royal Family in the wake of the former’s desire to return to the UK.



However, if there were one person who could know their actual intent, it would be Princess Eugenie, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking to Ok!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed the Sussexes are “doing nothing to bridge the gap” between them and the royals.

“Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so,“ she explained.



Reflecting on their public engagements from last month, Bond expressed: “Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the UK with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal.“

The royal expert went on to point out the couple’s hypocrisy when it comes to implementing eco-friendly measures despite passionately preaching it.



Harry and Meghan drew ire for their latest string of trips across the US in their private jet, which is known to be one of the most potent emitters of air pollutants.

“Neither Harry nor Meghan seem to have much self-awareness, it seems they believe we should do what they say not what they do,” Bond shared.

She also reflected on Harry’s latest visit to Texas to catch a game of Grand Prix, adding: “Formula One racing is certainly not good for the planet but, once again, Harry was there.”