Jason Kelce concerned for brother Travis' 'safety' amid Taylor Swift romance

Jason Kelce is concerned for brother Travis Kelce’s “safety” as his romance with Taylor Swift continues to soar to new heights.
The NFL player, 35, gave an update to NBC Sports on Sunday, October 22, about the Kansas City chief's romance with the singer, 33.
Jason, who co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, told the channel, “It’s certainly weird, the level that it is now.”
“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,” he added.
The nominee for the Art Rooney award noted that the constant media attention centered on his brother’s love life has reached “another level of stardom.”
“There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, is that really necessary information to share?” he exclaimed, “that typically football players don’t deal with.”
Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles center is happy for the champion of Super Bowl, “but on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be,“ he added, “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”
Apparently, Jason is not the only one having concerns over Travis's safety as the footballer himself realized how easily accessible his house is and went on to purchase a more inclusive property in the town.
According to TMZ, Travis has made a significant purchase of a $6 million mansion in Kansas City for more privacy.
