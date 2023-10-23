Britney Spears details about working with Justin Timberlake in Mickey Mouse Club

Britney Spears has recently dished out details about working with Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera in Mickey Mouse Club.

In an excerpt from new memoir, The Woman In Me, shared by PEOPLE magazine, the Piece of Me singer writes, “Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between.”

Reflecting on being a mouseketeer, the songstress mentioned, “The Mouseketeers quickly split into our own cliques, divided by the dressing rooms that we shared: Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room.”

“We looked up to the older kids — Kerri Russell, Ryan Gosling and Tony Lucca, who I thought was so handsome,” remarked the 41-year-old.

The pop star recalled, “And I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake.”

Britney pointed out that the work ethic on the set seemingly appealed to the young performer.

“It was honestly a kid’s dream — unbelievably fun, particularly for a kid like me,” continued the singer.

However, Britey stated, “It was also exceptionally hard work: we would run choreography thirty times in a day, trying to get every step perfect.”

After work, Britney revealed they would “play Truth or Dare” at one of their sleepovers.

“Someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me,” remembered the crooner.

Meanwhile, Britney also shared that she “wanted to keep building toward the dream; the other part wanted me to live a normal life in Louisiana”.

“For a minute,' she admitted, 'I had to let normalcy win,” added the songstress.