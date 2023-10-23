Netflix’s series The Crown may be a fictional dramatisation based on the real events of the royal family, but it seems to be sending out damaging claims about King Charles.

Former BBC correspondent Jeanie Bond told OK! Magazine that the upcoming season putting the reputation of the royal family on the line as people may assume many of the exaggerations from the show as reality.

“The danger with The Crown is that young people tend, in my experience, to believe that it is true,” Bond told the outlet.

She explained that Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles in the last two seasons, once mentioned that the show has given people “the chance to see public figures in their private lives.”

Netflix ‘The Crown’ sends out ‘wounding’ suggestions about King Charles

However, Bond digressed, “But it doesn’t, does it? Peter Morgan has no better idea than I, (in fact I can probably hazard a better guess) about what goes on privately in the Royal Family.”

“I cannot really see the point of depicting such traumatic and difficult moments in the lives of people who are still living – except for the entertainment of others. If you want to know what happened during those years, you can look at the news reports and see videos for real,” she said.

“I’ve been watching the Jimmy Savile dramatisation which is equally disturbing, but there is a point to that because it gives his victims the chance to speak out. All The Crown is going to do is cause more hurt. Charles and the whole family will be relieved once it is over.”