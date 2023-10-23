Ranveer Singh recalls time he proposed to Deepika Padukone: ‘Advance booking’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to steal the limelight in the first episode of Koffee With Karan's latest season.



Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar dropped the promo of the highly anticipated eighth season of the talk show featuring Bollywood's power couple.



"They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!" he wrote.



The promo of the upcoming episode showed the two superstars dressed in stunning all-black attires, gearing up to make some exclusive confessions about their interesting love life.



During the conversation, Ranveer revealed that he proposed to Deepika in 2015, sharing that he didn't want to risk anyone else doing the same thing.



In response, the Pathaan actress playfully said that he did an "advance booking."



Later, in a rapid-fire round, Karan asked the 37-year-old actress that is she ever dated someone like Rocky Randhawa, a character played by Ranveer in blockbuster movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



To which, Deepika confessed that “she married to Rocky Randhawa”, admitting the similarities between her husband and that iconic character.



The episode filled with laughter and gossip will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, October 26.

