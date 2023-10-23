Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in Texas without Meghan Markle

 
Prince Harry was reportedly a guest of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Grand Prix in Texas

By Wells Oster
October 23, 2023
Prince Harry stepped out all smiles on a bright Sunday to enjoy some high-speed racing at Austin at the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix at Austin, Texas, sans his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly an avid car collector and a longtime F1 enthusiast, was a guest of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, according to Town & Country.

The royal, who was dressed in a black polo shirt and dark jeans while sporting a pair of shaded aviators, was spotted chatting with bosses and execs for Team Mercedes in the paddock before the race.

Harry has been a fan of the sport since he was a young boy as he attended the British Grand Prix in 1994 with his late mother Princess Diana, and a decade later was pictured at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

The appearance comes two weeks after Harry and Meghan travelled to New York City to talk at a Mental Health summit organised by their Archewell organisation.

And just days after discussing the impact of climate change on mental health, the couple then flew off to a Caribbean Island on a private jet. 

