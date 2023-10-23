Taylor Swift sports '87' bracelet to support Travis Kelce at Kansas

Taylor Swift made a striking appearance with '87' bracelet at the thrilling Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, undoubtedly stealing the limelight as she came out to support her new beau, Travis Kelce.
The Eras tour queen flaunted her Chiefs pride by donning a vibrant red Chiefs sweatshirt, combined with a chic, short, black, pleated skirt.
But what truly caught the eye of fans and onlookers was her latest accessory choice.
In a sentimental gesture, Swift made a significant change from her usual 13 friendship bracelet.
Instead, she adorned her wrist with a new bracelet bearing Kelce's jersey number, 87. The number beads, nestled between hearts on both sides, symbolized her affection for the Chiefs tight end.
The bracelet's other beads shimmered in gold, adding a touch of glamour to her game day attire.
While Taylor Swift basked in the game's excitement, she was once again seated in the luxury box, surrounded by familiar faces, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes.
