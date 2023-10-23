Britney Spears return to Instagram comes with cryptic message

Britney Spears is back on Instagram but with a weird and cryptic message.



Sunday afternoon saw the Toxic hitmaker return to Instagram after taking down her page for less than a day in ahead of the release of her shocking memoir.

The singer sent a mysterious message to her 42 million fans after her homecoming.

the centrepiece of her post was a heart-shaped cake with pink birthday candles on top and pink text that said, "See you in hell."

Spears only captioned the post with two nail polish emojis, turning of the comments, likely to avoid any hate or criticism.

The Gimme More singer shares her message days before the release of her most awaited memoir, "The Woman in Me."

The book, which will be available on bookstores on October 24, has been in the news lately due to snippets that cover a wide range of topics, including her romance with Justin Timberlake and her purported covert abortion.

For example, the books reveals that at the height of her partying in the early 2000s, the "Crossroads" actress even admitted to having a "drug of choice."

She further revealed that in order to feel "less depressed," she started using the ADHD drug Adderall.



