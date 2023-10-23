Amanda Holden gives strong message to Phillip Schofield in latest interview?

Amanda Holden has appeared to give a message to Phillip Schofield during a new interview months after his unceremonious This Morning departure.

During a new interview, the radio host, 52, refrained from mentioning Phillip directly but did appear to reference his fall from grace earlier this year.

Phillip left the show before later admitting to an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger male colleague, who previously worked on the ITV daytime show.

While she refrained from directly discussing Phillip in our interview, Amanda said: 'You are going to come down, but you don't have to come crashing down.

She then went on to reflect on her own reputation, saying: 'You can say things about me, and it's water off a duck's back.'

'I know my reputation is professional and likeable. That's what I wanted when I set out. Whatever job you're in, there is the climb and there is the descent.'

Over the weekend, The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff revealed that Amanda has left her talent agency YMU, who also looked after Phillip Schofield until he admitted to having the affair and they dropped him.