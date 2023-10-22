Here’s the reason why Katie Price struggling to rent out her Mucky Mansion?

Katie Price is allegedly facing difficulties in renting out her Mucky Mansion for £6,000 a month, primarily due to issues with mold and rumoured paranormal activity.

The former glamour model, now 45 and formerly worth £45 million, declared bankruptcy in 2019 and currently carries a debt of £3.2 million.

Katie acquired the extensive Sussex property for £1.3 million approximately nine years ago, and she now values it at £2.5 million.

Despite the property's appealing features, such as horse stables, spacious rooms, and expansive grounds, an insider disclosed to the Mirror that there hasn't been any notable interest in renting it out.

A source told the newspaper: 'Katie is actively looking to move out and rent something new and modern.

'She hates the Mucky Mansion – often referring to it as the House of Horrors!

'She claims she cannot sleep alone there as it's haunted by the 'grey lady' on the top floor – not a great sell for prospective renters. The property listing has not even had a nibble!'

Katie previously revealed she fears the West Sussex property gives her 'bad luck' despite ploughing money into renovation.