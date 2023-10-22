Jada Pinkett Smith views under discussion at SNL after bombshell revelations

Jada Pinkett Smith's recent disclosures regarding her split from Will Smith prompted Saturday Night Live to take a jab at her.

In the new Weekend Update segment of the programme, Michael Che invited Jada, who is portrayed by Ego Nwodim, and questioned her about her most recent book, Worthy.

"Sorry if I seem a little tired. I've been on the Today show 14 times in three days,” says Ego as Jada.

'Jada' recalls her contentious marriage to the Men in Black star: "The day we got married, I knew there was going to be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected."

When Michael asks who was it, she replies, “It was me. Yeah, it was me," following the audience breaking into laughter.

Ego continues to ridicule her further, “But it's OK, 23 years later, Will and I are still a unit. And it's because we have learned that the secret to a successful marriage is never to go to bed happy."

When the host inquired why she didn't get a divorce, the Jada imposter laughed, "If we got divorced, he could mess around and end up happy. And I can't have that."

The spoof comes after the Girls Trip star said in a recent interview that she and Will split up in 2016, although she then claimed on Facebook live that they are "still trying to figure out" their marriage.



