Prince George seemingly 'had enough' with Prince William in public outings

Prince George has seemingly already had enough with the public appearances while his father Prince William gears up to introduce him at the world stage with more royal representation.
As per body language expert Inbaal Honigman, while speaking to Daily Star, the Duke of Cambridge's appearance with his son the Rugby World Cup match in France was indicating at possible boredom as the youngster was caught rolling his eyes while getting an earful from his father during the match.
Honigman claimed that the little man was likely reacting to the match rather than his father’s tough words indicating that he was not interested at being present at the event.
She said: "Nearly all the photos from this event seem to feature the young royal with his irises rolling upwards.
"This eye-rolling very likely indicates he finds the event tedious and is imagining himself doing something else.
"Prince George isn't tense here, he's definitely calm, which we can tell because his mouth isn't pressed in any photos.
"His lightly parted lips signify calm. Whatever Prince William is telling him, it's not a conversation that's disturbing his peace."
