Reese Witherspoon sobs in pain while recalling past: 'I cried'

File Footage

Reese Witherspoon talked about the personal challenges she has faced over the past year, revealing that she used to keep herself busy with work to dodge the feeling of loneliness.



The Morning Show star appeared at her company Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event which took place in Los Angeles on October 21.



The Hollywood actress who always priorities her work shared, "I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work. I'm a person who fills my schedule with busyness, so that I feel less alone or less nervous or less unsettled."



Witherspoon became emotional as she admitted that she realised keeping herself surrounded by work will not be beneficial for her.

"About a year ago, I was like, 'I was a robot and the robot broke.' I cried and cried," she added.

Moreover, the Academy Award winner shared a heart-warming poem written by her friend Cloe Wade about treating your self being well.



"And sometimes you are the glue in everybody's life, whether it's at work or being a mom or being a partner, but who is holding you together, you know? It's really important to remember," she said.

Earlier, in March 2023, Witherspoon announced her split from Jim Toth after spending 11 years together. The couple share a son Tennessee James Toth.

Additionally, the actress is a mother to Ava, 24, and Deacon, 19 who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

