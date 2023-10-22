Bad Bunny welcomes Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga for Saturday Night live cameos

file footage

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga brought their star power to Studio 8H.



The Rock Icon, 80 and Lady Gaga, 37, graced the Saturday Night Live with their cameo appearances on Saturday, October 21, hosted by Bad Bunny.

First up, Jagger appeared in a sketch, it was a filming scene where the Puerto Rican rapper was playing a villainous character of a Spanish soap opera who repeatedly slaps his brother in the face.

During the shooting, the Little Red Rooster crooner enters the stage in a white suit and fake mustache revealing to be the two men’s father.

The scene reaches its climax when Jagger's character slaps both of his sons.

Secondly, Lady Gaga shines under spotlight after a commercial break to introduce the 29-year-old rapper for his first musical performance of the night.

Born as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who is widely known as Bad Bunny, rocks the stage with his new song, UN PREVIEW which was released last month.

For her cameo, the 13-time Grammy award winner donned a black leather blazer jacket with glittering strings and matching pants, pulled her blond hair back in a bun and accessorized the outfit with black shades.

Her cameo marks her first SNL appearance after seven years, with her previous appearance dating back to October 22, 2016, as a musical guest hosted by Tom Hanks.