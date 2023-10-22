Sydney Sweeney shared the sweetest birthday wish for co-star Glen Powell as he celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday.



The Euphoria actress, 26, took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with the Top Gun: Maverick star and write her birthday wish.

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball,” she wrote on the photo, while adding a tongue out emoji.

Sydney Sweeney gives sweet shoutout to Glen Powell on 35th birthday

The selfie appeared to be from the set of their upcoming romantic-comedy, Anyone But You, which they had been shooting since the beginning of this year.

The co-stars made headlines after fans started to question if the romance carried over offscreen.

In an interview for Variety, Sweeney, who has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022, addressed the rumours head-on. “It’s a rom-com,” she told the outlet. “That’s what people want!”

“Glen and I don’t really care,” she continued. “We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

"We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny,’” she said of the rumors. “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Anyone But You is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.

