Rebecca Loos reveals scandalous relationship with David Beckham on Netflix Doc

David Beckham affair whistleblower Rebecca Loos dishes on Netflix Doc and Victoria's struggles.

Rebecca Loos finds herself teetering on the edge of irritation and jaw-clenching annoyance as she tunes into David Beckham's tell-all on Netflix, where he reflects on the aftermath of their highly publicized affair.

The former England captain seems to choose his words with great caution, speaking haltingly as if each one is a precious gem that needs delicate handling. But it's what remains unsaid that truly irks Rebecca.

Nearly two decades have passed since Loos, his former aide, ignited a media firestorm unlike any other when she revealed details of their romantic involvement.

Back then, Beckham's response was notably reserved.

Consequently, she never expected him to touch upon the subject – even obliquely – after so much time had elapsed.

However, Beckham's eponymous Netflix series is breaking records, providing an unfiltered look into the life of a global football icon and cultural legend.

David Beckham, when asked about dealing with the "multiple tabloid stories" stemming from their affair, didn't exactly find himself in the hot seat.

Without directly addressing the liaison, admitting guilt, or making any remotely inappropriate statements, the 48-year-old football legend described these stories as "horrible" and revealed they left him "feeling sick every day."

Rebecca, watches this with a shake of her head, a tangible mix of frustration and disbelief.

"It's all, poor me. He needs to take responsibility," she exclaims, her fingers intertwined to prevent the temptation of punching the screen.

"He can say whatever he likes, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but by portraying himself as the victim, he's inadvertently painting me as a liar, suggesting that I've fabricated these stories.

He's indirectly insinuating that I'm the one who made Victoria suffer."

Rebecca would have preferred if Beckham had chosen to remain silent about what, for her, was a life-altering chapter long buried.

"It's different here than in England; it's much less judgmental," she observes.



