Meghan Markle's comments about UK before marrying Prince Harry revealed

Former American actress Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, had love for the UK before starting her romantic journey with the Prince.

The Duchess of Sussex, who once claimed that she didn't really know who the royal was, really knew much about her future husband's home country.

The former "Suits" star, in an unearthed post from her lifestyle blog The Tig, shared the recipe for her favourite cocktail, the Tig Cup, in 2014 and hinted at her penchant for Great Britain while chatting about her beverage of choice.

Meghan began: "While I generally opt to wet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup."

She added: "Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup. This is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and a nod to the fresh-picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

Fans rushing to comment after an Instagram shared the unearthed comment, with one reacting: "How meant to be were/are they.... I am dying here, the signs were always there!!!" while another added: "It was the first thing I noticed, 'all things Brit'."

Indeed, before moving to the UK to be with Prince Harry, Meghan already had a love for London, sharing that she spent so much time at Soho House in the capital.

A detail revealed by Prince Harry in Spare, when he wrote of their first date at the member's club. He penned: "She suggested [we meet at] Soho House at 76 Dean Street. It was her headquarters whenever she came to London."

Sharing just how much the Duchess of Sussex loved the secret bolthole, Harry continued: "Sometimes she just left her luggage at Soho House for weeks. They stored it without question. The people there were like family."