Khloe Kardashian dubs Kim Kardashian as 'superhero' in sweet birthday nod

Kim Kardashian is being honoured in a very special way by sister Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder, 39, on Friday celebrated sister Kim's 43rd birthday, while posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

The Kardashians star started writing the birthday wish in the cutest way: "God doesn't intend for anyone to handle all life has to offer by ourselves. Luckily I didn’t have to look far for my people. We were destined to be together. He knew what He was doing. We need each other. I need you and I was blessed with you on this very special day!"

She then gives a special nod to her sister by noting, "The Keeks to my KoKo. To the girl who has many superpowers, Happy Birthday!"

She then went on to describe her sister's 'superhero qualities': In my eyes, you are a superhero. I’ve never seen anyone remain as calm as you can in the most chaotic of situations. I’ve never seen anyone be able to navigate through life as clearheaded as you have. Let me name a FEW of your super powers …. resilience, calmness, manifesting anything and everything, shapeshifting into anything you want to be… lawyer, friend, sister, daughter, mommy, CEO, medical advisor, media relations officer. I can go on and on but some of your shapeshifting abilities I need to keep to myself. Ha!"

"You inspire me daily. You motivate me to be better," Khloe credits Kim to be the source of her daily motivation adding when she wanted to be with her sister, "You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won't even ask questions."

Lastly, Khloe poured her heart out, "I love you infinitely my sister soulmate!! Forever and always my baby!"