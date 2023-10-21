Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Obsessed’ with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian can’t seem to have enough of her husband Travis Barker’s hard work and drumming skills.



The Lemme founder expressed her support Travis Barker as the Blink-182 drummer posted behind-the-scenes clip of himself working on his band’s forthcoming album on Instagram Friday.

“Recording the album ,” Barker, 47, wrote in the caption of the post, which showed clips of him beating the drums in the studio.

“Obsessed with you and this album (last two slides),” pointing out her favourite video of her husband recording music for a song along with a selfie of the drummer.

Kardashian Barker and her husband, who tied the knot in 2022 over the course of three ceremonies in Las Vegas, California, and Italy, aren't afraid to publicly showoff their love for one another on social media.



After Kardashian Barker underwent "emergency fetal surgery" to save their baby's life, Barker returned to the band's European tour last month.

The Poosh founder revealed on Instagram how much she missed the rocker, and he reposted her feelings on his own account.

“I miss my husband,” Kardashian Barker posted on her Instagram Story again with a video of her husband going hard on the drums.