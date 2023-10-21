David Beckham shares adorable snaps with daughter Harper

David Beckham left fans gushing after he shared some adorable snaps with his daughter Harper.

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, the former footballer David, 48, shared a series of pictures with his beautiful daughter, who he shares with his fashion designer wife Victoria.

In the adorable snaps, Harper 12 can be seen cuddling her father David as he took her along to an Inter Miami training session.

Alongside the pictures, David penned: 'Take daughter to training day.'

Harper is a longtime football fan and often accompanies David to Inter Miami matches and is a huge supporter of the Lionesses.

She also likes getting involved with her parents' fitness sessions as she joined her parents David and Victoria in the gym on Thursday.

Victoria, 49, took to Instagram to give an insight into the workout session as she shared a mirror selfie of herself standing on a yoga mat alongside David and Harper.