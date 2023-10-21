Meghan Markle won't return to the UK 'in a million years'

file footage

Meghan Markle doesn't believe she is welcomed in the UK should Prince Harry decides to relocate.



During an appearance on TalkTV, royal expert Matt Wilkinson reflected on the latest report claiming the Duke of Sussex is house-hunting in his native country, hinting at a possible move.

However, his prospective move will not be backed by the duchess, who vowed to "never step foot in this country" again.

“I can see it happening," Wilkinson said of Harry's desire to return, "but I agree with you, I cannot see in a million years, Meghan spending much time over here again.”

"I cannot see Meghan Markle coming back. I don’t think she feels welcome. I don’t think she is welcome. The family won’t make her welcome. And I don’t think the public will either," the expert explained.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell explained that despite the Spare author's efforts, the final decision of their permanent residence will rest on Meghan.

"I suspect that Harry knows his place as it's very much head under Meghan's heel," she shared.

"She agitates occasionally and gives him a little bit of head occasionally, so that he can do whatever he wants and then she reels him back in," the expert added.