Kate Middleton's qualities make her perfect choice for future Queen

Kate Middleton's star sign is behind her stunning personality and no "nonsense and no drama" approach.

The Princess of Wales - who's born on January 9, 1982 - is determined and confident demeanour whenever she is out and about representing the royal family.

Prince William's wife is a disciplined yet caring and loving mother, characteristics which perfectly align with the traits embodied by her star sign, according to experts.

Kate, who's typical Capricorn, with these qualities making her a perfect choice for Princess of Wales and future Queen, according to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.



She is making her a Capricorn, one of the three Earth signs of the Zodiac - the others being Taurus and Virgo.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the astrologer said: "People of this star are known for their business-like approach to life. No nonsense, no drama, they just get on with the job at hand."

"Princess Catherine is a very typical Capricorn, always poised and coiffed, no matter how many bored children she has to contend with during official engagements," she continued.



"They are focused and persistent, hardworking and ambitious. As a textbook Capricorn, Princess Catherine works hard behind the scenes, away from the public eye, and also enjoys seeing some of her achievements celebrated," according to the astrologer.