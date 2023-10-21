Britney Spears shares about use of Adderall and hangouts with Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears has recently opened up about the use of Adderall and night-outs with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in her explosive memoir.



In her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney revealed that her outings with Paris and Lindsay were never wild and it was always “tame”.

“It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” writes the singer in her new book.

Britney explained, “She never had a drinking problem and that hard drugs weren't appealing to her.”

However, the pop star confessed her “drug of choice,” and it was the ADHD medication Adderall, which “made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed”.

Earlier, Paris also spoke up about the paparazzi shot of her, Lindsay and Britney in an episode of her podcast This Is Paris.

Paris mentioned that she and Britney had attended a friend’s party at the Beverly Hills Hotel and decided to go home.

After going toward their car, Lindsay was in Paris car, stating, “All of a sudden, I looked over, and Lohan in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite.”

“It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn’t see just with all the camera,” recalled Paris.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Paris commended Britney “for telling her story” in her new book, saying she’s “so proud” of the singer.