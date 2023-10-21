Jeannie Mai focuses on ‘self love’ following split from Jeezy

Jeannie Mai opened up about her healing journey after her now-estranged husband Jeezy filed for divorce to end their marriage last month.

In conversation with the People Magazine, the American television host shared that she is focusing on self-love following her difficult split.

The 44-year-old host shared, "[I am] listening to myself, feeling my feelings, allowing myself to be vulnerable because that is my strength, it's my superpower, and really understanding that as long as I'm growing, I'm on the right path."

The TV personality emphasised that she is learning to love herself in the most ‘healthy way’ as it will be beneficial for the most important person in her life, which is her daughter, Monaco.

While talking about her 22-month- old, she said, "every single thing that I do today is a reflection of how I want to provide for her and protect her, so she is definitely that person who's leading the light for me."

On September 14, Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie.

As per Page Six, documents revealed that the rapper had filed for divorce because the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

Additionally, the singer has requested to share the custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

After dating for three years, Jezzy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021.