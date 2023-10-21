Kim Kardashian snubbed by Kourtney Kardashian on 43rd birthday

Kim Kardashian was all smiles and in good spirits as she celebrated her 43rd birthday party on Saturday with all of her sisters except Kourtney Kardashian, who seemingly snubbed her younger sibling on her big day.

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim threw a lavish birthday bash to celebrate her big day in styles with her loved ones, but her eldest sister Kourtney was nowhere to to be seen. Travis Barker's pregnant wife appeared to give the party a miss.

Kim, who turned 43 on October 21 (today) hit the town with fellow major A-listers to mark the occasion on Friday night. She was Joined by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Vergara.

The American Horror Story star looked drop dead gorgeous in a sizzling red dress that highlighted her figure perfectly. The mum-of-four's floor-length gown featured red laces tying everything together, as well as strategic cutouts flaunting her waist as the fabric clung to her toned body.

Kim, who's single after her divorce from Kanye and Split with Pete Davidson, strode confidently up to the venue with her dark locks in loose waves, sunglasses protecting her eyes and carrying a little black handbag.



Kim’s birthday bash was held in the exclusive Funke venue in Beverly Hills, already a hot-spot for celebrities, and Friday night was no different. Many of reality star's celebrity friends attended her party.

However, Kourtney may have chosen to give the party a miss due to being heavily pregnant, fans of the famous family were shocked to see a major fight between her and Kim in a recent episode of their reality TV show.