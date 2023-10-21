Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear 'tense' around each other

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reignited rumors of marital woes as they touched down in Atlanta after a romantic getaway earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked grim as they got off the private plane in the city, following their trip to the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert directed attention to Meghan's conduct, noting it's void of "any lingering post-holiday glow."

She explained: "[The] romantic, idyllic hand-in-hand pose we saw from Harry and Meghan as they strolled through deserted streets seems to have been replaced by a more separated look as Meghan rushes ahead across the tarmac, leaving Harry to chat to someone as he trails behind."

In photos released online, the Suits alum could be seen wearing a long-sleeve maxi dress, which she accessorised with a blue scarf and a pair of brown sandals.

She was accompanied by a shopping bag on her right shoulder, as she attempted to beat the heat with a pair of dark sunglasses and a sunhat in her hands.

Meanwhile, the Spare author opted for a white shirt and brown trousers, completing the look with a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a brown overnight bag.

Further analyzing the photos, the expert shared: "Meghan's unsmiling facial expression and her directive pointing suggest tension here and a desire to rush into the car.

"Harry appears to be in less of a rush although the way both his elbows are raised as he walks could suggest some matching inner tension here," James added.