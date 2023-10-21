Hilarie Burton defends ‘sister’ Sophia Bush amid homewrecker allegations

The One Tree Hill's girls have got each other’s backs.

Hilarie Burton took to her Instagram stories on Friday to stand up for her OTH co-star, fellow podcast hostess, and “sister” Sophia Bush after Erin Foster alleged earlier this week that Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with Bush.

Calling the claims “cringe,” Burton adamantly refuted the allegations, saying, “As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it.”

The White Collar alum contested the narrative and timeline presented by Foster, who dated OTH’s Murray from 2001 to 2002, clarifying that Murray pursued Bush after he and Foster had broken up.

Burton, who played Bush’s best friend and Murray’s love interest in the show, further condemned how the narrative is “being spun to make my sister look like a harlot,” adding that “if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine.”

Noting that all these claims about the “woman I love” are being circulated by “unnamed sources,” Burton put her own name forward.

“I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful,” she said.

The Drama Queens podcast co-host, whose panel also includes OTH’s Bethany Joy Lenz along with Bush, also directly addressed Foster in her statement, tagging her and extending an invitation to discuss the issue.