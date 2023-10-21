Britney Spears sarcastically ‘blesses’ Kevin Federline’s rap career in new memoir

Britney Spears took a dig at ex-husband Kevin Federline and his failed rap career in her upcoming memoir, The Women In me.



The Gimme More singer writes without being hesitant, “Bless his heart” for taking his short-lived rap career “so seriously”, as per Us Weekly.

As per magazine, Spears, 41, also talks about the public disapproval “doubting” Federline’s rapping talent’s while the couple was married.

Federline, 45, infamously launched his first song, Y’all Ain’t Ready, in 2005 ahead of critically knocked down Popozão.

He then debuted his first, and only, album, Playing with Fire, in 2006.

A Rolling Stone critic called “Federline’s rhyme flow” the “opposite of tight” with a Slant Magazine reviewer suggested his album “just as disposable and dumb as you’d expect.”

“In general, Federline enunciates well,” another writer from Billboard said.

Compared to Spears's own success as a chart-topping pop sensation, Federline's music career was a huge leap.

The Toxic singer and the former backup dancer married in October 2004.