Travis Kelce's $6m love nest aerial views REVEALED, secret getaway with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's $6 million mansion's breathtaking aerial images revealed acquired for private getaways with his ladylove, Taylor Swift.

These "his and her" sun loungers on the terrace offer a perfect spot to catch the sunrise or soak in the last rays of the day.



On a recent Thursday, dedicated workers were on-site, meticulously to tending to the extensive grounds and pool area.

They busied themselves by adorning the loungers with cushions and placing fun inflatables in the water, signifying their earnest efforts to transform this property into a warm and welcoming home for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

This property is a far cry from Kelce's previous modest home and stands as an extravagant testament to his devotion.

Nestled in a woodland setting with lush lawns, it encompasses a sprawling 17,000 square feet of luxury. A love nest fit for a pop princess and her NFL prince.

The outdoors boast a capacious six-car garage, a beautifully lit tennis and pickleball court, and even a miniature golf course, all spread across three pristine acres of land.

A Beverly Hills-style swimming pool and jacuzzi offer ample space for the Kelce clan and Swift's glamorous circle of celebrity friends to gather and unwind.

It's an abode that exudes love and togetherness, perfectly suited to their blossoming romance.



