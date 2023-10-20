Alison Hammond makes BIG confession about ‘charity’ drama with Dermot O'Leary

Dermot O'Leary pressed Alison Hammond for the truth in a live TV moment, revealing the real story behind her supposed £20 charity donation.

The two TV stars, aged 50 and 48, were joined by Gyles Brandreth on This Morning's View segment when they delved into spontaneous joyous encounters.

During the discussion, Alison initially professed to discovering a £20 note on the ground and promptly giving it to a charitable cause, but the full story was quite different

Alison said: 'I was walking, I looked at the floor and I was like "That looks like a £20 note". It was. I picked it up and I donated it to charity.'

The former X Factor presenter looked suspiciously at his co-host on the ITV1 daytime show, as he spilled the real facts to the viewers at home.

Dermot interjected: 'She went to the charity shop and she bought a handbag for £15. For charity. And she kept the £5. '

Alison confirmed that Dermot's allegations were true and then confessed that after spending £15 in a charity shop, she treated herself to some sweets with the change.

She admitted: 'And I did buy some sweets with that...'

Alison has been a mainstay on the programme since first finding fame on Big Brother in 2002.

But since the departure of regular Friday hosts Ruth Langsford and Eammonn Holmes - who provided holiday cover for former hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - in 2021, she and Dermot have become regular presenters on the series, along with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.